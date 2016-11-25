By: Lori Bledsoe

The Alpine Sun

Now that the holidays are officially upon us, we are all feeling that bubble of anticipation, and maybe some anxiety. But here in Alpine, there are some answers to make life so much easier. You don’t have to go into town to fulfill your Christmas list; you can do all your holiday shopping here in town and find some of the best gifts for everyone on your list.

For the ladies in your life, try visiting some of the local boutiques. There is Dana’s Boutique, Bella’s Closet, Vita Luna, Chic Boutique, and Celene’s. Each of these boutiques has a different elegance. Or you can visit Alpine Jewelers for a special piece of jewelry.

For the gentlemen in your life, try visiting Ace Hardware for the builder in your life, or maybe Bullseye Feed for the horseman in your life. How about Right to Bear, for that gun owner in your life? There’s Natural Instincts for those pet lovers, and Alpine Tobacco for the man who likes to relax with his favorite pipe or cigar.

Then we always have the Viejas Outlets just up the street. There are many clothing outlets, shoe outlets, and even Wilson’s Leather where you can find beautiful leather purses, jackets and gloves. Or one can give the gift of a night out? How about a night’s stay at one of our beautiful casino and resorts?

If you want to try something new, try gifting services for Christmas. Gift Certificates to one of the great hair salons in town would always be a welcome gift, or do you know someone special who likes to be pampered with a massage, or maybe a pedicure or manicure. We have Sunrise Massage that is highly recommended, or maybe Reflections, where you can go in for the whole treatment, new hairstyle and a massage.

We also have a bevy of beautiful little shops that get very little recognition. There is the Victorian Soap Shop behind Janet’s Café that creates handcrafted soaps and lotions that are just beautiful. Or you might try Alpine Garden and Gifts, or Summer’s Past Farms. Plus our antique shops like Back In Time Vintage Emporium!

If none of these ideas are answering your shopping questions for that someone special, food is always a great choice. We have restaurants in town that make some of the best foods around. You can’t beat Donato’s family owned restaurant for a great Italian meal, or if you do have to go into town, and want Italian, there is Bongiovanis just down on Old Highway 80. Both restaurants are excellent, and they offer gift certificates. If Italian cuisine isn’t your favorite, try the Mexican Restaurants that line Alpine Boulevard. Every single one has a specialty that just can’t be beat. Then there’s Panda Machi or Ahi Sushi for those that would prefer an Oriental twist to their dining experience. If it’s just good old American fare you are after, we have Janet’s Montana Café who offers a large variety of excellent dishes, and beautiful pies. Or a little getaway on the west end of town is Franco’s Flapjacks. That little corner restaurant is a true delight.

One can’t ignore our Greek restaurant in town either. In the same shopping mall the Ayer’s Mall, The Greek Village Grill offers a change in pace for dining as well. Stocking stuffers from our fast food chains like gift certificate booklets from Carl’s Jr. or McDonalds can be an easy answer to shopping needs.

Then there’s my favorite. Coffee. That word is a sentence unto itself for me. We have a wonderful place here in town that is just past the highway entrance to 8 West. Adesso’s has been brewing coffee and specialty drinks for the morning commuters for years. A nice little drive in shop that does it right every time. Or if your loved one prefers, Starbucks up at the Albertson’s Shopping Center has a wonderful array of gift items to choose from or gift cards from each of these establishments would have the coffee lover in your life covered East or West Alpine.

Then the question of desserts can be answered too! We have already mentioned Janet’s Cafe and their beautiful pies, but what about a gift certificate to Alpine Chill? Who wouldn’t love a little frozen yogurt?

Alpine is small but all your holiday shopping needs can be fulfilled here! Find your favorite store, or restaurant in Alpine and shop local!