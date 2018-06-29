A smuggler who crashed through the Pine Valley check­point and seriously injured a U.S. Border Patrol agent has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison.

The 2 1/2 year sentence was handed down to Jorge Garcia-Osornio, 28, by U.S. District Court judge in San Diego last month.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Co­lin McDonald recommended a 5-year prison term while his at­torney, Sandra Hourani urged a 2-year sentence.

“This defendant had no re­gard for the safety of his pas­sengers, other drivers on the freeway or agents at the check­point,” said U.S. Attorney Adam Braverman.

“It’s a miracle no one died in this incident,” said Braverman. “Smugglers operated in a world where immigrants are just dol­lar signs, not people.”

Garcia-Osornio, who is from Michoacan, Mexico, pleaded guilty to transportation of un­documented workers. He was not in the U.S. legally himself and he will be deported after he finishes his term.

The incident occurred on Nov. 14, 2017 at 10:26 a.m. after Garcia-Osornio picked up two undocumented immigrants who hid on the floor of his vehicle as it approached the checkpoint.

His attorney wrote that this was the first time Garcia-Osor­nio had ever committed alien smuggling, and he panicked as he approached the Pine Valley station.

He did not stop and drove though, hitting the stop sign in the middle of the lane which then broke into pieces and striking an agent, causing seri­ous injury.

The debris hit the employee who was described as being “hit with a baseball,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. He had a gash on his face, and a throbbing headache.

Medina was hospitalized and still has not returned to work, according to the U.S. Attorney. He developed blurry vision and loud ringing in the ears.

Garcia-Osornio barely missed a parked agency car and a parked civilian vehicle.

Border Patrol agents gave chase and he reached a speed of 100 mph in trying to get away. After 3.5 miles, Garcia-Osornio exited the freeway and crashed into a hillside.

He ran off, but agents found Garcia-Osornio hiding in a near­by carport.

The two aliens were also ar­rested with one telling agents he “feared for his life” during the chase.

Garcia-Osornio was supposed to receive between $1,400 to $2,000 for the job.

“In committing his criminal act, Garcia-Osornio not only placed the lives of those he smuggled in grave danger, but seriously injured a Border Pa­trol agent in the process,” said Scott.