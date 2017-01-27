By: Dean Kellio and Lori Bledsoe

The Alpine Sun

San Diego County, and the backcountry were soaked with heavy storm systems that dropped several inches of water, the exact sum has yet to be agreed upon. Residents have reported, 8 to 18 inches of water dropped on Alpine.

Whether it was 8 or 18, the water is needed and helps to alleviate drought conditions that have been plaguing our county for the last eight years. The storms however, brought more than much needed water to the region. There were warnings of flash flooding, river flooding, and debris flows. Much of this was witnessed on many properties that suffered severe damage, such as the VFW Hall here in Alpine, as well as many residences.

Heavy rains and strong winds associated with the latest storm this past week were responsible for downed power lines and telephone lines, all over Alpine including closing parts of Arnold Way to everyone but residentss.

Many Alpine residents reported that their roofs were damaged in the latest deluge to strike our region. Also, windows were smashed when trees fell on homes.

The El Cajon and Crest area is reporting downed trees, gushing creeks and overflowing pools.

Twenty miles east of Alpine, In Japatul Valley, extremely high gusts of wind tore through the foothill community as terrified residents watched power poles topple and trees becoming uprooted. One resident watched helplessly as winds and rain pushed over a fifty-five foot tall pine tree onto their home sending limbs through the roof and into the attic.

Because soils have reached a saturation point many are beginning to see storm water runoff from these latest storms. Local seasonal streams and creeks are now beginning to flow, filling up our neighborhood ponds and lakes.

Palo Verde and Lake and Loveland are also beginning to fill back up as muddy debris filled runoff make their way into our local watershed.

Hail pelted Alpine on Monday and snow fell in the mountains during a drop in temperatures that was in the low thirties. Parts of Japatul, Descanso, Guatay, Pine Valley and Julian were coated snow. The snow and ice added danger to the highways that headed east, as there was also land, mud and rock slides, and boulders that impeded traffic.