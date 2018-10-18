People reacted angrily recently in court after a judge ordered the conditional release of the former “Bolder Than Most” rapist to a house in Jacumba Hot Springs.

The courtroom was filled with people op­posed to the release of Alvin R. Quarles, now 56, who committed his crimes 30 years ago in San Diego County.

Quarles will be released to 24-hour super­vision by Liberty Healthcare Corporation on or about Nov. 23 to a house surrounded by a chain-link fence on Desert Rose Ranch Road.

“How can you allow that to happen?” asked a woman angrily to San Diego Superior Court Judge David Gill following his ruling in a three-hour hearing Oct. 12.

“It’s not right,” yelled another woman.

“The system has let her down,” said Bob Meehan, the brother of Mary Taylor who testified in the hearing that Quarles had raped her in 1988.

“That night happened 30 years ago and I can feel like it happened last night,” said Taylor before the ruling.

Taylor said her whole life changed that night and she became fearful to be out in public. She recalled Quarles broke into her home “with a knife in his hand and he said he would kill me and my roommate.”

“If another young woman’s life changes, turns left, in the middle of the night like mine did, I’ll be devastated,” said Taylor to the judge.

“So will I,” replied Gill. “So will I.”

Gill explained that Quarles had served 25 years of his 50-year term handed down in 1989 under a former law that gave him credit for half his sentence. Quarles is currently housed as a sexually violent predator in the state psychiatric hospital in Coalinga and was not present in court.

Gill said Quarles met the criteria for conditional release and had completed most of the mental health program. He has been diagnosed with sadism, voyeurism, and anti-social per­sonal disorder, according to the District Attorney’s office.

“The conditions are very rig­orous,” said Gill, adding that Quarles will be with security personnel at all times.

Gill said he won’t be permit­ted to leave the house without personnel and cannot drink alcohol. He will wear a GPS device at all times, and cannot have overnight guests, said Gill.

Two other sexually violent predators already live in Jacum­ba with supervision by Liberty Healthcare. Three others live in Campo, Boulevard, and Bor­rego Springs. One sexually vio­lent predator released several years ago died of cancer.

Gill disclosed in court that he is 84 years old and has been on the bench almost 44 years. He is the longest serving judge in San Diego County history.

Quarles pleaded guilty to committing four rapes at knifepoint, two robberies, and six burglaries to 14 adult fe­males. He sexually assaulted women while their boyfriends or husbands were also in the residence.

“He’s served the maximum sentence under the (1989) law,” said J. David Forester, regional coordinator for Liberty

Health­care.

Taylor said the prosecutor told her in 1989 that “50 means 50” years and was horrified to learn when his prison term was ending in 2013. “I don’t know this math,” she quipped.

A woman who only identified herself as Alice told the judge that “Jacumba is one of the worst places in the world” for a sex offender to be released.

Alice said there was no mov­ie theaters, no jobs, no industry, with unemployment and high poverty in the region. “There is nothing to do in Jacumba,” said Alice.

Alice said Quarles might “hang out” at an East County nudist colony, and “he will be stimulated to rape.”

“I do not want him in my com­munity,” said a woman who identified herself only as Sher­rie and lives in East County. “This is someone who will say anything to get released.”

Deputy District Attorney Jessica Soto said her office op­posed his release, but agreed that a conditional release with supervision is better than out­right release without any con­ditions.

Gill said he would not release Quarles without supervision by Liberty Healthcare.

He said an outright release without con­ditions could result in Quarles becoming homeless and a po­tential threat.

Gill said Quarles initially pe­titioned to be released without any conditions, but that was out of the question.

County Supervisor Dianne Jacob wrote a letter to Gill pro­testing the proposed release. Gill read some of it to the audi­ence, calling it “a very thought­ful letter.”

Jacob wrote that Quarles should be housed in a trailer off the grounds of the R.J. Donovan prison in Otay Mesa.

This was attempted decades ago, but the trailer is no lon­ger habitable, said Gill. The California Department of Cor­rections is opposed to placing another trailer on its grounds, said Gill.

“She(Jacob) knows of that history, as do I,” said Gill.