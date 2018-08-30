Live music will be playing, food will be for sale and a car show will take place at the West Fire Victim Supply Post fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 8, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Alpine American Legion, 3328 Alpine Blvd.

Stephanie Sorrels, 30, orga­nized the West Fire Victim Supply Post, and has stepped up again to organize a fund­raiser to benefit victims of the West Fire who are still in need. Sorrels said 100 percent of the proceeds raised will be donated to families that lost their homes in the West Fire, that are uninsured or having insurance problems.

“The families inspired me, there’s still quite a few families that are displaced completely and not even in a home yet,” Sorrels said.

At the fundraiser, the band Chet and the Committee will perform along with special guests Nik Simon, Karl Dring, JoAnn Mercer, John January, Linda Berry and Karl Bradley.

Vendors at the fundraiser in­clude Scentsy, Lula Roo, Lily’s Mobile Homes and Foothills Church. Sorrels said she is still working out the details of the car show.

Both tickets and booths can be purchased through Eventbrite or by cash or check through Sorrels. Tickets are $20 each and booths are $50 each. Dona­tions can also be made through Eventbrite or through Sorrels.

Fire survivors, fundraiser volunteers and children under 12 can attend the fundraiser for free. Five raffle tickets come with every ticket bought.

According to Sorrels, raffle prizes will include a basket of hair products and handmade metal flags, in addition to oth­er prizes. Sorrels wants to sell at least 100 tickets before the Fire Victim Supply Post Fun­draiser.

Sorrels said she has been dedi­cating seven to nine hours Tues­day through Friday at the fire victim supply post at Shadow Mountain Community Church, located at 3520 Alpine Blvd. According to Sorrels, she will likely close the donation center at the end of September, or the beginning of October. Every­thing from furniture to kitchen supplies is still available at the supply post.

“I just really appreciate every­one that has been involved help­ing out,” Sorrels said