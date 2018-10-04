The preliminary hearing for a man ac­cused of trying to hijack a Campo Elementary School bus at knifepoint has been delayed to Nov. 8.

Matthew Douglas Barker, 36, has waived his right to have a speedy preliminary hear­ing several times since the May 25 incident at an apartment complex near Jeb Stuart Road in Campo.

Barker is also charged with attempted kid­napping, three counts of child endangerment, assault on transportation personnel, assault with a knife, and elder abuse. The bus driver, 78, was punched in the face after Barker al­legedly came onto the bus in a misguided at­tempt to rescue his own children in the 8:31 a.m. incident.

His father, Doug Barker, told KGTV Chan­nel 10 that he “wasn’t in his right state of mind” at the time and had been hallucinating for several days. “In his mind, he was trying to protect his own,” said Barker’s father, who added his son was not there to harm anyone.

The grandmother of one student jumped on Barker as he reportedly tried to stab the driver. One girl punched an emergency button and opened up a window in the back. All the children got off without injury.

Barker has pleaded not guilty. He remains in the George Bailey Detention Facility on $750,000 bail.