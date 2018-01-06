Dr. John Hackett opened Alpine Veterinary Clinic in December 1975. His knowledge, upbringing and education made him the perfect veterinarian to serve the Alpine community and the entire back country. He has many memories of all the house and ranch calls he made to treat sick or injured horses, cows, goats, donkeys etc. from years past; as well as the ducks, chickens, rabbits and of course, dogs and cats that came into the clinic, as he no longer made house calls.

Dr.Hackett continues to improve after a stroke last year. In his absence we are fortunate to have 4 veterinarians working hard to take excellent care of your dogs and cats . We are all very proud to continue”Team Hackett”