This road of Life is both a personal and a universal journey. There are times when we feel certain of our next step and the way is clear and bright and then there are other times when clouds obscure the Light and we feel lost and uncertain.

Like riding a roller coaster, the adrenalin rush is the same physically whether we are totally elated or scared to death. The experience is the universally the same but we color, name and claim our individual re­sults based on the mindset we bring into it. It comes down to attitude, belief, trust and knowing.

We are never set adrift and alone. We are never isolated and apart from all that is Life enhancing. Sure, we may feel that way in moments of uncertainty but the wise among us move through those moments with swift­ness of grace to accepting the gift, the good­ness, the value and enlivenment of challeng­ing times.

Say with me: “I am one with the Power of all that is. I trust this Power to only bring life enhancing situations and people into my experience. I take a deep breath and let this Truth sink deep into my bones. I am part of the grand scheme of Life and I play my part with ease and grace. Knowing this Truth I am ever so grateful. I live in gratitude and joy. Peace fills me through and through. Let the good times roll. And it is so!”