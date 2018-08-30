September is traditionally thought of as going “back to school” and at our church we go “Back to Basics” for the theme for the month. That is referring to going back to the basics of the Science of Mind teachings, primarily penned by Ernest Holmes in his 1938 text­book of the same name, though there have been many teachers of this science both before and after him.

Science of mind, religious sci­ence and the generic category of “New Thought” all espouse the basic same philosophy, which is first and foremost there is one Power that is in, through and as all. Many call this Power God, though It is known by many oth­er names such as Love, Source, Divine Substance, Energy, Spir­it and the like. This Power is in­finite, creative and ever evolving and revealing more of Itself in physical form. Since this Power is all there is, each and every one of us is also an expression of this One.

Say with me: “I am open and willing to view life from a new perspective. I know my oneness with the One and joyously ask for Its guidance and direction to take my life to new and un­charted territories. As I lean on this Divine Energy within me, It fails me never. I am so very grateful. And so it is.”