Each of us is an individualized, unique expres­sion of the One Power and Presence that is all. Each of us has come to this earth plane with our own particular gifts and talents. We have been brought here to discover and give our own par­ticular gifts.

Paul Ferrini in “I Am the Door” writes: “When you embrace the gift the purpose of your life re­veals itself. Get in touch with what brings you the greatest joy and fulfillment. Live from the inside out, not from the outside in. To give the gift you must release it. You must not be attached to who receives it or not. Authentic expression is neither offensive nor apologetic. Spiritual work requires surrender. Worldly work requires the illu­sion of control. You must learn to stop measuring spiritual riches with a worldly yardstick.”

Within these pearls of wisdom Ferrini imparts is a rich wonderland of spiritual truths. Come Sunday to Alpine Church of Spiritual Living as I do deep excavation into these riches and discover the gems that await your own particular and spe­cific discovery. No one can do your spiritual work for you. As the old saying goes: “You can lead a horse to water but you cannot make him drink”; means it is up to you to become aware and then be committed to doing what is yours alone to do in this world.

Say with me: “As I go within and listen to the promptings of my heart, I become aware of what makes my heart sing. These are the gifts that fill me with joy and must be released to the world. I measure myself by my own yardstick and no one else’s. I am committed to giving and am grateful for being a gift from God. And so it is.”