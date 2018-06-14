This Sunday is Father’s Day, a day to recognize and honor our own Father’s and those who have mentored us along life’s path. Take time and give from your heart the love your father has meant to you. If you are a father, honor yourself in recogniz­ing the love and joy you have had as a father.

No where else in life can we learn more about giving and receiving love than through our rela­tionships; for our relationships are the mirrors and points of focus that show us who we are at the time.

Jesus the Christ gave the commandment to “Love your neighbor as yourself”. Many people focus on the first part of that commandment to love your neighbor. However, the more critical and substantive part are the last two words – “as your­self”. The initial step in loving someone else is to first love yourself. AS, or the quality of love you have for yourself is what you will impart to the world. Remember the Christ was teaching spiri­tual truth here. This is not involving the ego but our true whole Self that is one with divine Love.

Be aware this week to honor and love yourself, just as you are. Also know that as a spiritual be­ing having a human experience you are here to grow and mature in your love of self and others. Say with me: “I am ever so grateful for the fathers in my life – those who have mentored me – for through those relationships I have grown and matured. Let me in turn be a shining example of unconditional love each and every day. And so be it. Amen.”