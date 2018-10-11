All of us are working with the Divine to co-create the life we are living. We do this by the thoughts, feelings and subse­quent words we speak. Bringing about more of what we want in our life is done by being aware of our thoughts, feelings and words.

Developing a prosperity consciousness comes about by knowing that what you think about, what you put your atten­tion on, grows. Thinking of lack is as powerful an image as think­ing of abundance. Giving energy to your thoughts and emotions and especially your words to what you want in life creates prosperity. When we examine our thoughts about prosperity we can “weed out” our thinking and in its place we can plant new and productive ideas.

Imaging is a key to opening the door to prosperity. Our most productive image is to image yourself as an open channel for the abundant flow of creative ideas that will lead to having all your needs met. Prosperity begins with your thinking and receptivity.

Say with me: “I am aware that as I go within and am open to the flood of divine creative ideas that continually flow to me, all my needs are met with ease and grace. I trust the Higher Power within me to joyously take me to new heights of creativity.