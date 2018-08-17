As pure beings of Light and Love we come to this earth to evolve and grow. We bring with us our splintered personalities that need to be healed and in order to be healed our weaknesses must be revealed. The splintered personality side of us wants to dominate and be in control. It lives in fear because it has given its power to outside forces. Every time we stop to honestly observe our

motivation and intention in whatever it is we are about to do, we are at the cusp of either creating more fear and drama by relinquishing our power or we can consciously choose a new response. The choice is ours at every moment. Unconscious choice keeps us harnessed to living life from automatic responses that may seem “comfortable” but in reality do not serve our higher interests. Our charge is to live from a conscious awareness of the choices we make at all times. Know without a shadow of a doubt your true Self is a perfect, unique expression of the Divine. Have complete faith in asking for guidance and direction from your Source within. Know this Source Energy can never leave you, nor you It. Abide in the Peace It can give. Trust the expansion

your soul longs and yearns for to enliven you to heights beyond your wildest dreams. Say with me: “I allow myself to grow beyond

my established comfort zone. I stop, observe and am aware to make conscious choices in my life. I trust my divine power within me to lead me to and through new life affirming experiencesand for this I am so very grateful. I am blessed and am a blessing. And so it is.”

