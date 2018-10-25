There is a Power that produc­es and sustains all life. Nothing is separated from it. Everything expresses as it. It is a power be­yond measure, beyond time and space, beyond anything our fi­nite minds can conceive or com­prehend. And yet when we are open and expectant, we sense this power and to the degree we consciously unite with it, our lives flow with its beauty, ease and grace.

It is up to us to acknowledge, honor, and savor our sweet con­nection to the Divine for in this union we find true Power. GOD – the Generating, Organizing, Distribution system of the uni­verse and beyond is waiting in sweet repose for us to take our rightful place to co-create our lives through Its Power.

Do you believe the Power of the universe is closer than hands and feet? Do you believe this power is magnificent, un­conditional love and it wants more than anything else to live through you this day in joyous, juicy, creative ways? If so, then you must go beyond knowing your oneness with It to naming and claiming what it is you will experience through It this day.

Say with me: “I now accept my oneness with the Divine that is truly all there is. As I go within and honor this Presence within me, I am bolstered up to speak my word with clarity and conviction to live the life I now envision. Nothing is too good to be true so I expect oodles of good “God-stuff” to bless me through­out this day and beyond. I am ever so grateful and with deep gratitude I release this word and work to the Law of Life, knowing It reflects back to me in perfect order and timing. And it is so.”