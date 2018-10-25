Thought for the Week: The secret of power by Rev. Gay Beauregard, Alpine Church of the Spiritual Living
It is up to us to acknowledge, honor, and savor our sweet connection to the Divine for in this union we find true Power. GOD – the Generating, Organizing, Distribution system of the universe and beyond is waiting in sweet repose for us to take our rightful place to co-create our lives through Its Power.
Do you believe the Power of the universe is closer than hands and feet? Do you believe this power is magnificent, unconditional love and it wants more than anything else to live through you this day in joyous, juicy, creative ways? If so, then you must go beyond knowing your oneness with It to naming and claiming what it is you will experience through It this day.
Say with me: “I now accept my oneness with the Divine that is truly all there is. As I go within and honor this Presence within me, I am bolstered up to speak my word with clarity and conviction to live the life I now envision. Nothing is too good to be true so I expect oodles of good “God-stuff” to bless me throughout this day and beyond. I am ever so grateful and with deep gratitude I release this word and work to the Law of Life, knowing It reflects back to me in perfect order and timing. And it is so.”