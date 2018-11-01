Thought for the Week: Thank and grow by Rev. Gay Beauregard, Alpine Church of the Spiritual Living
As we move into November my thoughts naturally go toward gratitude and thanksgiving. So the theme for this month is “Gracing our Lives with Gratitude” and the topic for the first Sunday is “Thank and Grow”. This topic is based on Pam Grout’s book “Thank and Grow Rich” with a subtitle of “A 30-Day Experiment in Shameless Gratitude and Unabashed Joy.”
It should come as no surprise that the perspectives we garner and the things to which we give our attention draw more of those same energetic qualities to our experience. When we make the conscious intention to focus on the things and people in our lives that bring a smile to our face and warmth to heart, we are placing ourselves in the seat of gratitude and from that perspective grace flows in and through us. Grace is a natural God-thing that happens automatically and by specifically looking for and expecting divine blessings that flow opens up to flood waters. Try this experiment this coming week that Pam suggests: First thing every morning before you throw off the covers, before you leap out of bed, before you fire up the old Mr. Coffee, proclaim to the world that “Something unexpected, exciting and amazingly awesome is going to happen to me today!”
This practice is actually being grateful for something BEFORE it actually even happens to you! Think about that! We can generate the feeling of gratitude in what we call the “Cause” modality that sets the gears in motion to bring the “Effect” we wish to experience into our lives.
Say with me: “Something unexpected, exciting and amazingly awesome is going to happen to me today and I am ever so grateful. Thank you God. And it is so. And so it is.”