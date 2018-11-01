As we move into November my thoughts natu­rally go toward gratitude and thanksgiving. So the theme for this month is “Gracing our Lives with Gratitude” and the topic for the first Sun­day is “Thank and Grow”. This topic is based on Pam Grout’s book “Thank and Grow Rich” with a subtitle of “A 30-Day Experiment in Shameless Gratitude and Unabashed Joy.”

It should come as no surprise that the perspec­tives we garner and the things to which we give our attention draw more of those same energetic qualities to our experience. When we make the conscious intention to focus on the things and people in our lives that bring a smile to our face and warmth to heart, we are placing ourselves in the seat of gratitude and from that perspective grace flows in and through us. Grace is a natu­ral God-thing that happens automatically and by specifically looking for and expecting divine blessings that flow opens up to flood waters. Try this experiment this com­ing week that Pam suggests: First thing every morning be­fore you throw off the covers, before you leap out of bed, be­fore you fire up the old Mr. Cof­fee, proclaim to the world that “Something unexpected, excit­ing and amazingly awesome is going to happen to me today!”

This practice is actually be­ing grateful for something BEFORE it actually even hap­pens to you! Think about that! We can generate the feeling of gratitude in what we call the “Cause” modality that sets the gears in motion to bring the “Ef­fect” we wish to experience into our lives.

Say with me: “Something unexpected, exciting and amaz­ingly awesome is going to hap­pen to me today and I am ever so grateful. Thank you God. And it is so. And so it is.”