The basic Science of Mind teaching is that there is one power and one presence in and as all and it is good and very good. In the Book of Genesis as it details the description of God’s creation, after each one it is written: “And God saw that it was good.”

God made humankind in Its likeness. God makes all things good and thus we too are good. We may have been influenced along the pathway of life by self limiting thoughts or by an­other person’s critical remark toward us which planted seeds of doubt and feelings that we are not enough. Those seeds of doubt and feelings of “less than” need to be plucked from our con­sciousness as soon as we become aware of them.

As the old saying goes, “God don’t make no junk”. God makes all things in perfect order. We know this only when we tap into the creative center and source of our being and listen with our hearts to the vibrations of love that are continually be­ing broadcast to and through us. God is love and love heals, empowers, sustains, encourages and sees the very best for all of Its creation.

Say with me: “I now accept my oneness with the One and in this acceptance and knowing I find peace. I know I am love in expression and I see with the eyes of love wherever I look. Life is good and very good. And so it is.”