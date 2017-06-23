By: Lori Bledsoe

The Alpine Sun

Many remember Christy Scott as the reigning Editor of The Alpine Sun for over six years. Scott began working at The Alpine Sun while Billie Jo Jannen was Editor, and she was a Staff Writer. Alpine was her home for many years, and she even began her family here, with her husband Greg Scott.

Christy and Greg were partners from the very beginning in a loving adventure that began when the two were just in their ‘teens’. They have been together for twenty three years, and made their home in San Diego County, settling in Alpine years ago, where Christy, a fun loving, easy going lady fit into the atmosphere at the local community paper immediately. It was her ambition to be a newswoman and The Alpine Sun benefitted from her enthusiasm.

Christy was dedicated and excited to work in the news media, and welcomed many to work with her. She wrote with zeal about our town’s dilemmas, controversies, electrical invasions via the Sunrise Powerlink, and our struggles with our long desired high school. I met Christy when I too started writing for the paper, and we became friends. I remember her excitement when she purchased her car, a Honda Fit, in a special order color of burnt orange. Her laughter was infectious, and her friendship was a treasure.

When she and her husband began their family, first with her son Jacob, and then with her daughter Isabelle, it was a wonderful thing. Christy wanted to be a good wife and mother and she loved her family with all her heart.

Christy and her husband Greg moved from Alpine, to live at the beach. It was a dream for them, as they came from the very cold climes of Canada. It was the perfect place for them at the time. It was open, and their little family was very happy in their beachside residence. Christy left The Alpine Sun to become a full time mother to her two children and a full time wife to the love of her life, Greg. I stepped into her shoes as Editor, and at the time she was hoping to freelance for the paper. But as a mother, I know how difficult it can be to divide your time from your children. Christy still occasionally visited her old stomping ground at The Alpine Sun, and my family was lucky to stay in touch with her family. Her son Jacob is now nine years old, and her daughter Isabelle is seven years old. Recently, they decided it was time to purchase a home, and they moved into a very nice house in Spring Valley where they had room for a garden and even chickens.

However, tragedy has struck, and Christy’s family has been shattered. Her husband Greg was killed in a car accident early Saturday morning on June 17. Twenty-Three years of togetherness, and the devoted love that a father and husband had for his family came to a close when the vehicle he was driving, the little Honda that they had purchased while they still lived in Alpine, slammed into a Jeep that, for some unexplained reason, was parked on the Interstate 15 South. Greg was on his way home. As a native Canadian, Greg was an avid Hockey player, and he had just finished with his weekly Hockey game, and some time with friends.

Just one day before celebrating Father’s Day, Greg was taken from the family, and wife that he loved so much and who loved him. He was the sole support of his family.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Christy and her two young children. If you would like to donate please log in at https://www.gofundme.com/8ktfuv-the-scott-family.