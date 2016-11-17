By: Lori Bledsoe

The Alpine Sun

It was a packed house for the Alpine Kiwanis Salute to Veterans. It was a special evening of dinner and entertainment is being planned in honor of Veterans Day. On Friday evening, November 11, people started gathering at 5:00 p.m for a delicious dinner and patriotic entertainment.

Dan Foster, the founder of the Alpine Kiwanis, Veteran’s Wall of Honor, began early, setting up tables, and décor. Each round table was dressed in white and bedecked with red, white and blue, featuring a patriotic centerpiece. The Color-Guard from Alpine’s VFW Post 9578 opened the ceremonies while everyone stood in respect.

Tickets for this event were $30, and the proceeds were intended to support the Alpine Community Center. As Dan Foster said, “The Wall of Honor is on their property, and we hold all the ceremonies there. We would like to support them.”