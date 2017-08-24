By Jo Moreland

Alpine Mountain Empire Chamber of Commerce



The Viejas Band of Kumeyaay Indians and other supporters stepped up at a fund raiser on Aug. 19 to help 3-year-old cancer patient Cash Osuna-Sutton and his family.

The young tribal member was diagnosed June 20 with kidney cancer. Cash is struggling with Stage 3 Nephroblastoma/Wilms Tumor.

After two surgeries and radiation treatment at the Moores’ Cancer Center at UCSD, the child is undergoing six months of chemotherapy at Rady Children’s hospital.

“With three healthy kids already, we never thought our fourth baby would have such a devastating illness,” said Cash’s mom, Gina Sutton as she and her family staffed Cash’s fund-raising booth at the Viejas Gathering. “We were thrown for a loop.”

She and husband Larry Sutton, Cash’s dad, talked about the expenses for medical care, gasoline for trips to take Cash to and from daily radiation treatments and other needs.

“We have insurance, but even the co-pays add up,” Gina Sutton said. “And then there’s a whole lifestyle change . . . different cleaning products because of chemotherapy, eating healthier, extra supplements. We had $3,000 in savings and it is now gone.”

Larry Sutton said the unexpected diagnosis for Cash made him more aware as a parent of the ailments that can strike young children.

“Before this happened, I didn’t think of all the illnesses out there,” he said.

Both parents said the cancer diagnosis means they have to keep pushing forward to help Cash while still paying attention to his two older brothers and older sister.

“You have to be strong for your child,” Gina Sutton said.

While the parents talked, people dropped off monetary donations at the booth, gave items for drawings and bought drawing tickets.

The Sutton family thanked everyone, especially Raymond “Bear” Cuero, Viejas community and public relations director; the Virginia and Ron Christman family and the Viejas tribe, for helping them and supporting the fund raiser.

“It (benefit) was successful for the monetary help and the support from the people who came ---- good wishes, prayers,” Gina Sutton said. “We also want to spread the word about pediatric cancer.”

Donations in Cash’s name may be made at the Rady Children’s Hospital Peckham Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at http://give.rchsd.org/goto/CourageforCash; on Facebook at www.paypal.me/CourageforCash, or mailed directly to the Sutton Family at 19765 Viejas Grade Road, Alpine, CA 91901.

(Photos by Gina Sutton, Shalee Kekawa of Viejas and Chamber)