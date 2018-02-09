By: Lori Bledsoe

The Alpine Sun

Viejas has done it again! Their new 109-room Hotel town, Willows Hotel and Spa, brings a touch of elegance and luxury to the already expansive Viejas Casino and Resort complex.

This 287,660 square foot expansion was designed to redefine the guest experience at Viejas, providing an exciting and luxurious gaming resort destination like no other in San Diego.

The Hotel features 159 Suites with six different experiences: The Signature Suite is 600 square feet. The Signature Plus Suite is a 600 square foot space with private terrace accommodations. The Willow Suite is 700 square feet, providing a panoramic view of Alpine. The Escape Suite is 700 square feet featuring wall to wall corner windows that will provide guests with an awesome view of San Diego’s best sunsets. The Allure Suite is 700 square feet with expanded social areas overlooking their adult only pool. The Veranda Suite is 700 Square feet with private access directly to the pool from the Suite.

The expansion also added three new dining experiences. The Ginger Noodle Bar offers classic and contemporary Asian fare in a comfortable and modern setting. The Daily Roast as Viejas offers delicious pastries, hot or cold teas, and a variety of coffee styles and flavors to temp the finest of coffee connoisseurs. The Locale offers freshly made international gourmet dishes using fresh local ingredients. This is a farm-to-table California inspired cuisine designed with a modern and sophisticated atmosphere.

The Willows Spa is a 8,650 square foot full service Day Spa. They offere a truly uniqe spa experience with 7 treatment rooms offering endless therapies, 2 hair salons, 2 maincure stations, 2 pedicure stations 2 outdoor spa cabanas, 24 hour fitness center, a saltwater spa pool, a salt sauna, a steam room for adults, 21 and older.

The Grand Opening Celebration was very well attended allowing guests to sample the cuisine and view the facilities. The décor is stunning, in calming neutrals and natural materials. When you enter the venue, the opulence surrounds you.

This is a true triumph for Viejas. The Viejas band of Kumayaay Indians have created a beautiful space with positive goals.

Robert Welch, Chairman, spoke to the guests with eloquence. He said, “When someone tells you it can’t be done, it’s a reflection of their own limitations. . . the future is not something we enter, it’s something we create. Put your sunglasses on because the future of Viejas has never been brighter!”