Alpine’s Viejas Casino & Resort will be hosting grand re-opening festivities this weekend. They will be debuting their latest addition, the Center Bar and gaming area, in a renovation and expansion project that started in 2011.

“Our new Center Bar, which is the biggest in the San Diego area, will be a popular meet-up point in the casino,” said Robert Welch Jr., chairman of the Viejas Band of Kumeyaay Indians and Viejas Ca­sino & Resort, “We’re looking for­ward to having our guests finally experience it.”

The new 1,900-square-foot, 360-degree Center Bar and expand­ed gaming area follows the open­ing of their adult-only destination, opened in February of this year, the Willows Hotel & Spa.

“Nearly 700 new jobs were added, with most of the new employees from East County, including Al­pine,” said Anna Crowe, of CrowePR which was handling publicity for the event.

Viejas Hotel features 203 luxury rooms with 34 VIP suites and the adults only Willows Hotel & Spa of­fers an additional 159 VIP suites, luxury spa facilities, signature res­taurants and the Viejas Outlets for shopping.

Since kicking off the expansion and renovation projects they have constructed three hotel towers and redesigned the entire property, add­ing 400,000 square feet over the last seven years.

The Center Bar’s design blends geometric shapes, tile, stone and bright colors to become a focal point. The 15,415-square-foot high- limit gaming area will include 80 new slots and poker machines.

“This will elevate our guests’ ex­perience and is designed to be the most luxurious escape in Southern California,” Crowe said.