Viejas ready to show off latest renovation By Rebecca Jefferis Williamson
Alpine’s Viejas Casino & Resort will be hosting grand re-opening festivities this weekend. They will be debuting their latest addition, the Center Bar and gaming area, in a renovation and expansion project that started in 2011.
“Our new Center Bar, which is the biggest in the San Diego area, will be a popular meet-up point in the casino,” said Robert Welch Jr., chairman of the Viejas Band of Kumeyaay Indians and Viejas Casino & Resort, “We’re looking forward to having our guests finally experience it.”
The new 1,900-square-foot, 360-degree Center Bar and expanded gaming area follows the opening of their adult-only destination, opened in February of this year, the Willows Hotel & Spa.
“Nearly 700 new jobs were added, with most of the new employees from East County, including Alpine,” said Anna Crowe, of CrowePR which was handling publicity for the event.
Viejas Hotel features 203 luxury rooms with 34 VIP suites and the adults only Willows Hotel & Spa offers an additional 159 VIP suites, luxury spa facilities, signature restaurants and the Viejas Outlets for shopping.
Since kicking off the expansion and renovation projects they have constructed three hotel towers and redesigned the entire property, adding 400,000 square feet over the last seven years.
The Center Bar’s design blends geometric shapes, tile, stone and bright colors to become a focal point. The 15,415-square-foot high- limit gaming area will include 80 new slots and poker machines.
“This will elevate our guests’ experience and is designed to be the most luxurious escape in Southern California,” Crowe said.