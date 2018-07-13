On July 6 a fire ignited near Willows Road and Alpine Boulevard. Some families and residents were told to leave the area for their own safety. By the next morning authori­ties started allowing some people back into the area to assess the damage left to their property, while at the same time fire fighters worked to maintain control of the burn area by extinguishing hot spots.

By Wednesday the West Fire was determined to be 100 percent contained but not before burning more than 500 acres and damaging dozens of homes and structures.

