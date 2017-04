By: Lori Bledsoe

The Alpine Sun

In the back country, we are close to the desert, and can witness the explosion of color that happens every spring. This year however, the rains have brought out a Super Bloom in our deserts, and the cactus are showing all their colors. The bright pinks of the blooms that top the pancake cactus, or the orange red spikes on the Ocotillos. This year’s brilliant display is ongoing, with an expectation of more purples that will begin to show up as the season continues.