By: Roy Athey

Member of the Board

ALFA

For: The Alpine Sun

Yes, where were you last evening, I didn’t see you among an audience of approximately 125 patrons!. You missed a small portion of the San Diego Symphony, a string quartet of four women who entertained us for an hour and brought the “house down” with a standing ovation at the conclusion of their program! Their program contained a selection of classical and popular pieces with introductions about the composers and even barked in unison in one piece. At one point a couple of moms with their children gave an impromptu dance.

You know I don’t believe I saw wan naysayer in the audience. When we were soliciting funds for the new Library’s “furniture, fixtures and equipment” – the community’s part of building the new Library—the question so often asked was, “What do we need a new Library for?

You are all forgiven, please come and share with us, it costs nothing, pick up a monthly schedule of programs and events. Browse te books shelves and DVD racks, read the New York Times or other periodicals. If you can’t bear to leave without borrowing something it costs nothing. A helpful librarian will issue you a Library Card —NO COST!

On the last Tuesday of this month, September 28, ALFA will kick off a program of classic films, like all programs, FREE! A matinee at 12 noon and an evening showing at 5 p.m.