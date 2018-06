Cleanup on Alpine Blvd!

July 28th from 8am-10am.

Location: Meeting at Albertson's in Alpine and cleaning the Boulevard all the way to the Community Center

For more information about the event visit http://www.ilacsd.org/event/watershed-warriors-alpine-community-cleanup/. Or contact Lori Bledshoe at lorib@alpinechamber.com with questions.

This is a free event.