Event Date:
Friday, December 1, 2017 (All day)
22nd Annual Alpine Village Christmas Parade of Lights & Snow Festival!
Santa will be here! There will be SNOW for the kids!
Date: December 1, 2017 Time: 06:00 PM - 09:00 PM PST
Website: http://www.alpinechamber.com
Location: Santa arrives in Alpine on Friday, Dec. 1st @ 6:00pm riding down, Alpine Blvd. from Victoria Drive at the Alpine Women’s Club for the 22nd Annual Alpine Village Christmas Parade of Lights & Snow Festival!
Everyone is invited to join Santa in the Parade of Lights!
Contact: Kimberly Bowley
Email: kimberlyb@alpinechamber.sdcoxmail.com