22nd Annual Alpine Village Christmas Parade of Lights & Snow Festival!

Santa will be here! There will be SNOW for the kids!

Date: December 1, 2017 Time: 06:00 PM - 09:00 PM PST

Website: http://www.alpinechamber.com

Location: Santa arrives in Alpine on Friday, Dec. 1st @ 6:00pm riding down, Alpine Blvd. from Victoria Drive at the Alpine Women’s Club for the 22nd Annual Alpine Village Christmas Parade of Lights & Snow Festival!

Everyone is invited to join Santa in the Parade of Lights!

Contact: Kimberly Bowley

Email: kimberlyb@alpinechamber.sdcoxmail.com