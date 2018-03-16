The Alaska String Band will perform at the Joan B. Kroc Theatre on Friday, March 16, 2018 at 7PM

The Alaska String Band will perform at the Joan B. Kroc Theatre on Friday, March 16, 2018 at 7PMto benefit the ministries of Alpine’ own, Christ the King Episcopal Church. Be entertained by the delightful talent of this family band, as they take you on a musical journey, filled with the rich sounds of Bluegrass and a variety of timeless American classics while wide-screen images portray the beauty of Alaska to create a visually captivating setting! The Alaska String Band brings the best of Americana. Winners of the Fame Awards - Bluegrass Band of the Year, this group is polished and riveting harmonies are totally off the charts. Groove along while this captivating six-member family band offers up American roots favorites … swing, jazz, rock, original, pop, folk and Bluegrass. Highly praised, currently chosen and airing nationwide on PBS to over 80 million viewers is the Alaska String Band’s one-hour musical docu-drama, “Southeast Alaska Odyssey”. Don’t miss the rare occasion and get your tickets online today by visiting www.ChristTheKingAlpine.organd selecting the “Buy Now” PayPal button to reserve tickets with a credit card. Ticket prices for general seating are $20, VIP section rows 2-4 $25, and FRONT ROW $35. Seats are limited and tickets are purchased in advance. Tickets will be held at “Will Call” at the theatre box office which opens on 3-16-18 at 6:15 PM, or may be picked up in person at the church. For more information, call 619-445-8968 or 619-445-3419 or visit the website today!