ALFA BOOK STORE NEWS FOR THE WEEK OF AUGUST 16 THRU AUGUST 20

Coming Events:

All Paperback Mysteries on sale for 50cents

Stephen King Books are half price.

Books of Interest:

Recently, the book store acquired a large collection of the late Tim LaHaye’s novels including books from the popular “Left Behind Series”. There are several books on “Exploring the Bible Prophecy” and “The Popular Bible Prophecy Commentary”.

There are a number of audio CDs including “The Lord of the Rings”. Other audio books available include James Rollin’s “The Judas Strain” and Janet Evonivich’s “The Chase”

Several of David Baldacci’s more recent novels including “The Apartment”, “The Last Mile”, “The Escape”, “Memory Man”, “Conviction” and “Guilt” are located in the new book section.

Mary Kay Andrews “Beach Town” is a story of a struggling movie location scout. Her last location ended in disaster but now she is given another chance. She has to find the perfect undiscovered beach town in Florida for a big budget movie.

Visit the book store located at the entrance to the library. The store is open Tuesday from 10am to 7:30pm and Wednesday thru Saturday from 10am to 4:30pm.