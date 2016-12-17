ALFA BOOK STORE NEWS FOR THE WEEK OF DECEMBER 19 THRU DECEMBER 24

The Christmas Sale continues until the end of the year. Now is the time to stock up on your winter reading.

All holiday paperbacks are on sale priced at 2 for $1. Some of the books include “The Christmas Train” by David Baldacci, “The Christmas Box” by Richard Paul Evans and “A McKettrick Christmas” by Linda Lail Miller.

The children’s area also features many Christmas books. These books are priced beginning at 25 cents.

All DVD’s are now 50 cents.

Johanna Lindsey romance novels are now 5 for $1.

Curl up with a good book when the weather is cold. Now through the end of the year, all hardback mysteries and fiction books, except the most recent editions, are priced at 2 for $1. At prices like these, you can easily buy enough for the whole winter.

Two of Danielle Steel’s newest novels “The Award” and “Rushing Waters” along with Brad Thor’s “Code of Conduct” are available.

Visit the ALFA Book Store to stock up on winter reading. The Book Store is open Tuesday from 10am to 7:30pm and Wednesday through Saturday from 10am to 4:30pm. On December 24, the ALFA Book Store will close at noon.