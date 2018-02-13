ALFA BOOK STORE NEWS FOR THE WEEK OF FEBRUARY 13 THRU FEBRUARY 17

ALFA members can purchase Western books at 50% off when they present their February coupon.

The monthly Half-Price Sale is scheduled for February 23 and 24th. All hardback books with the exception of those on the new book shelf will be priced at $1. Paperbacks will be only 50cents.

February is the month to celebrate Presidents Day and also Black History month. Check out some of these history books “John Paul Jones” by Evan Thomas, “Remembering America” by Doris Goodwin, “Presidents of the United States” and “One Hundred Years of Headline News”.

On the new books shelf, “Robicheaux” by James Lee Burke is a must read for mystery lovers. Dave Robicheaux during an investigation finds he may have committed the crime he’s investigating.

In Clive Cussler’s “Typhoon Fury”, Juan Cabrillo and the crew of the Oregon battle a team of super soldiers and the storm of the century.

There is a large selection of cook books including: “Pot Luck”, “Low Fat Cooking On The Grill”, “Cook Shelf Italian”, “Cook Shelf Chicken”, “Kitchen Heaven”, “One Pot”, “Healthy Cooking”, “Eat More, Lose More”, and “The Week-End Chef” which allows you to make your meals for a week.

Visit the ALFA book store Tuesday from 10am to 7:30pm and Wednesday thru Saturday from 10am to 4:30pm.