ALFA BOOK STORE NEWS FOR THE WEEK OF FEBRUARY 27 THRU MARCH 3

Have you ever considered writing a book? Have you ever wanted to write a mystery novel? You may want to check out the books now available in the book store. Books like “Writing the Popular Novel”, “The Writer’s Complete Crime Reference Book” or the “The Art and Craft of Playwriting” are some of the books available. The Crime Reference Book details some of the fundamentals or investigation, criminal motives, escape methods, weapons, and some rules of evidence that could help in your mystery novel.

Even though it is still winter or so the calendar indicates, it’s time to get ready for spring garden challenges. “The Native Plant Primer”, “Western Landscaping”, “Pleasure Gardens”, “Visions of Paradise”, and “Annuals and Perennials” may help make your planning and planting easier.

In Lee Child’s recent book “The Midnight Line”, Jack Reacher, Child’s main character, takes a walk through a small town and sees a West Point class ring of 2005. Reacher wonders what unlucky circumstance made the owner give up a ring they worked so hard to earn. He decides to find out and return the ring and so begins a harrowing journey. “The Midnight Line” can be found in the new book area.

Also, on the new shelves are Danielle Steel’s “Past Perfect”, C.J. Box’s “Vicious Circle”, Debbie Macomber’s “Sweet Tomorrows” and John Sandford’s “Deep Freeze”.

Visit the ALFA Book Store Tuesday from 10am to 7:30pm and Wednesday thru Saturday from 10am to 4:30pm. Sales in the store go to help the library purchase books and materials and to provide programs offered by the library.