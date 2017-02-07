ALFA BOOK STORE NEWS FOR THE WEEK OF FEBRUARY 7 TO FEBRUARY 11

Browse the ALFA Book Store and you will find a large selection of fiction and non-fiction books for adults and youth. Donations bring new books and new authors daily to the store.

Members Only Half Price Book Sale will be Friday, February 10 and Saturday, February 11. Paperbacks are priced at 50 cents and hardback books are $1.

As you browse through the store, be sure to check for weekly special. You’ll find some books priced at 5 for $1. Some of the youth books are available for 25cents.

Time to start thinking of gardening. There is a large selection of gardening books including books like “Flower Evolution”, “Gardeners Companion”, “Western Garden Book”, “The Victory Garden Landscape Guide”, and “The New American Landscape Gardner”.

The Meditation area features books like “Chakra Healing”, “Spirit Healing” and “Plant Medicines”

The Cooking shelf has a variety of gourmet, diet and foods for healing.

Visit the ALFA Book Store in the library Tuesday 10am to 7:30pm, and Wednesday through Saturday 10am to 4:30pm