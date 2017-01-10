ALFA BOOK STORE NEWS FOR THE WEEK OF JANUARY 10 TO JANUARY 14

Events of Interest:

Members Only Half Price Sale January 13 and January 14 Hardback books are priced at $1 and paperbacks are 50cents.

Selected books for young readers 10cents

Fantasy books are half price for the month of January.

Books of Interest:

Young readers from pre-school to tweens to teens will find a large selection of books. Titles like “Great Expectations”, Pride and Prejudice”, Little Women”, Around the World in 80 Days”, Jane Eyre”, and “King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table” are available for the older readers. “Elmo’s World” a series of Elmo books may be of interest to the younger readers. Also available are several of Stephenie Meyer books including “Breaking Dawn”, “New Moon” and “Twilight”

Readers may be interested in one of the newest novels by Greg Iles, “The Bone Tree”. Iles fills the book with menace, betrayal and unexpected plot twists.

Among the new books is “Agents of Babylon” by Dr. David Jeremiah. The book provides an in-depth exploration of the characters and prophecies contained in the book of David.

Visit the ALFA Book Store located in the library. The store offers fiction, mystery, romance, western’s, fantasy, nonfiction, biographies, crafts, youth books. The store is open Tuesday from 10am to 7:30pm and Wednesday thru Saturday from 10am to 4:30pm.