ALFA Book Store News For The Week Of January 16 Thru January 20

All ALFA members are eligible to select three Romance books for $1 during the month of January.

The monthly half-price sale is scheduled for January 26 and January 27. Hardback books are priced at $1 each and paperback books are 50cents. The books on the new book shelves are the only ones not included in the half- price sale.

“Catch Me If You Can” is a book by Frank Abagnale. Abagnale was the worlds most hunted forger, fraudulent check writer, impostor and con man extraordinaire. The book was also made into a movie and Abagnale was interviewed on TV many times after he turned his life around and began working with law enforcement.

On the new book shelf, readers of westerns can find William Johnstone’s new book “Frontier of Violence”. The book takes place in a Rattlesnake Wells, Wyoming. This ramshackled boom town attracts schemers, predators and desperate pilgrims. The town marshal is a former Texas outlaw trying to make a new life for himself.

There are a number of Robert Crais mystery novels including “Forgotten Man”, “The Last Detective”, and “Suspect”. The signature character for Crais is private investigator Elvis Cole in Los Angeles.

The Nicholas Sparks books can be found with the fiction novels. Some of those available include “The Notebook”, “Message in a Bottle”, “The Last Story”, “The Choice” and “A Bend In The Road”.

Visit the ALFA Book Store for great bargains. The store is open Tuesday from 10m to 7:30pm and Wednesday thru Saturday from 10am to 4:30 pm. All profits go to help the Alpine Library purchase new books and provide programs.