ALFA BOOK STORE NEWS FOR THE WEEK OF JANUARY 2 THRU JANUARY 6

Schools out and now there is time to fill the bookshelves with new books. From tots to teens, the ALFA Book Store offers a selection of books priced from 25cents to $2.

There is also a classic shelf filled with many classics that may be required reading for the older students. You’ll find Jane Austen, Joseph Conrad, Marjorie Rawlings and John O’Hara books on these shelves.

On the World History shelf, “Broken Seal”, the secret story of the war of the war of wits between American and Japanese code breakers which reached its climax on December 7, 1941 can be found. Other books on this shelf are “The Greatest Generation” written by Tom Brokaw and “Remembering America” by Doris Goodwin.

There are a wide range of biographies including political figures, sports figures, entertainers and writers. Stories of well-known figures like Michael J. Fox, Martha Stewart, Al Gore, George Bernard Shaw, Bill Clinton, Oliver North and Henry Aaron are only a few that are available.

Visit the library Tuesday thru Saturday. Tuesday the hours are 10am to 7:30 pm and Wednesday thru Saturday from 10am to 4:30pm.