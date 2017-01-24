ALFA BOOK STORE NEWS FOR THE WEEK OF JANUARY 24 THRU JANUARY 28

Coming Events:

All fantasy books are on sale until the end of January. Hardback books are $1 and paperback books are 50cents. There is a large assortment of books by well-known authors.

The monthly Half Price Sale of books will be held on Friday, January 27 and Saturday, January 28. Hardback books will be priced at $1 with paperback books 50cents.

Books of Interest:

A large collection of books on the U.S. Railways is available. The books include “New York Central in New England”, “Super Steam Locomotives”, “Pacific Northwest Railroads” and “Hard Coal Carriers”. Each has a brief history, description and pictures.

Interested in dinosaurs? Check out the “Encyclopedia of Dinosaurs” with more than 250 species of ancient creatures from the most docile herbivores to the most terrifying meat-eaters.

On the front shelves, there are recently published books. Recent publications include “The Crossing” by Michael Connelly, “Night School” by Lee Childs, “Last One Home” by Debbie Macomber and “Property of a Noblewoman” by author Danielle Steel.

Visit the ALFA Book Store Tuesday thru Saturday. The store is located inside the doors of the new library. Hours are Tuesday from 10am to 7:30pm and Wednesday thru Saturday from 10am to 4:30pm.