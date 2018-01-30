ALFA BOOK STORE NEWS FOR THE WEEK OF JANUARY 30 THRU FEBRUARY 3

Members of ALFA can still use the coupons they received in their membership renewals. Until January 3, with coupon, all romance books are 3 for $1. Use the February coupon and enjoy 50% off western books.

Winston Churchill has been the subject of a recent movie. There are two books about his life at the store. “Churchill, Taken from the Diaries of Lord Moran” and “Winston Churchill an Informal Study of Greatness”. Lord Moran was Churchill’s personal physician starting in the spring of 1940, at one of the most critical moments in history. He stayed with him until Churchill’s death in January of 1965. During the entire period, he kept a record of Churchill’s thoughts, actions and actual words.

“The Personal History of Katherine Graham” is also available. Graham became the publisher of the Washington Post when her husband died. She was at the helm of the Washington Post during one of the most turbulent times in the history of the American media-the scandals of the Pentagon Papers and Watergate. Her story is also the subject of a new movie “The Post”.

“Shadow” by Bob Woodward is the story of five American Presidents and the legacy of Watergate.

“Long Walk to Freedom” is the autobiography of Nelson Mandela

Visit the ALFA Book Store Tuesday from 10am to 7:30pm and Wednesday thru Saturday from 10am to 4:30pm. Your purchases help support the library and their programs.