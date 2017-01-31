ALFA BOOK STORE NEWS FOR THE WEEK OF JANUARY 31 THRU FEBRUARY 4

Mark your calendars for the Members Only Half Price Sale scheduled for February 10 and 11. Paperbacks will be sold for 50cents and hardback books will be $1.

Lots of books have been added to our shelves. There are many Dick Francis mysteries that have recently been donated as well as Nora Roberts books. Also, now is the time to start getting in shape for the summer. You will find some new additions to the cook book, diet and exercise books.

Check for daily specials found outside the entrance to the book store and in areas around the store. Romance books are 5 for $1. Preschoolers and young readers can find books priced as low as 10cents.

On the new book shelves at the front of the store can be found several of James Paterson’s novels including books you can finish in a few hours. Another new addition is “Left of Boom, How a Young CIA Case Officer Penetrated the Taliban and Al-Qaeda” by Douglas Laux and Ralph Pezzullo is the real life story of Douglas Laux. Laux was on his way to becoming a doctor when the World Trade Centers were destroyed by Al-Qaeda. He joined the CIA and was dropped into Taliban territory where he lived, learned the language and learned the secrets of Al-Qaeda.

For young readers, John Grisham has written several novels. “Theodore Boone, Kid Lawyer”, “Theodore Boone, The Abduction” are two that can be found on the shelves.

Visit the ALFA Book Store Tuesday thru Saturday. You’ll find a variety of books: Mysteries, Fiction, Romance, Sci-Fi, Western, Fantasy, History, Biographies, Self-Help, Gardening, Cooking and Hobbies. The store is open Tuesday, 10am to 7:30pm and Wednesday thru Saturday 10am to 4:30pm.