ALFA BOOK STORE NEWS FOR THE WEEK OF JANUARY 9 THRU 13

Circle the dates January 12 and 13. These are the dates for the first Half-Price Sale of the New Year. Paperbacks will be 50 cents and hardback books are $1. The Book Store will be open from 10am to 4:30pm to allow plenty of time to select your winter reading.

Dick Francis hardback books are now priced at only $1.

If your New Year’s Resolution was to lose weight, there are diet books to help you reach your goal. Some of the books available are “Eat Up, Slim Down”, “Fit and Fast Meals”, “Eat More, Lose More”, “Abs Diet”, “Sonoma Diet” and “Weight Watchers”.

Llewellyn’s 2018 “Moon Sign Book” says it will help you plan your life by the cycles of the moon. This book can be found on the new book shelf.

Also on the new book shelf is “Crisis of Character” by Gary J. Byrne. Byrne was a White House Secret Service officer. In this book, he discloses his first-hand experience with Bill and Hillary Clinton and how they operate.

Knitters can find “Knitted Animal Scarves, Mitts and Socks”, “Knit Socks for All Seasons”, “The Eclectic Sole “, Socks for Adventurous Knitters” and “Book of Socks”. These are only a few of the books available.

Visit the Alpine Friends of the Library Book Store located in the entrance of the library. The store is open Tuesday from 10am to 7:30pm and Wednesday thru Saturday from 10am to 4:30pm.

