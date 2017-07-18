ALFA BOOK STORE NEWS FOR THE WEEK OF

JULY 18 THRU JULY 22

During the month of July, all mystery, romance and fiction paperback books are 5 for $1. Stock up on books by your favorite author.

The monthly half-price sale is scheduled for July 21 and July 22. Hardback books will be priced at $1 and paperback books will be 50cents.

The third in a series of concerts in the park is scheduled for July 28 at 6:30. Chet & The Committee will play Blues and Soul music on the grassy area behind the library. Bring your blanket or chair and enjoy the music.

The book store is offering “Cat Books” by Helen Landalf and illustrated by Mark Rimland. Mark was born with autism in San Diego in 1956 and diagnosed with autism. At that time, little was known about autism. He is a savant artist. His artwork has been displayed in gallery shows and has been reproduced in greeting cards and prints. The books are $10 with $5 going to ALFA and $5 to St. Madeline Sophie’s Center.

Visit the ALFA Book Store Tuesday from 10am to 7:30pm and Wednesday thru Saturday from 10am to 4:30pm.