ALFA Book Store News For The Week Of June 27 Thru July 1

On Friday, June 30th the first of the Summer Concerts in the Park will feature the US Navy 32nd Street Brass Band’s New Orleans sounds from Jazz to funk, to Dixieland and R&B. The concert will be held starting at 6:30 at the Alpine Community Center Park behind the library. Bring a blanket or a chair and enjoy the sounds. ALFA is one of the major sponsors. Proceeds from the sale of our books and donations received help make these concerts possible.

During the month of July, paperback mysteries will be priced at 5 for $1. Now is the time to stock up with books by your favorite author.

Featured at the book store are the books of photographer Robert Vavra. Vavra is recognized as the world’s premier photographer of equines. Visit the ALFA Book Store Tuesday from 10:30am to 7:30pm and Wednesday thru Saturday from 10:30am to 4:30pm. All proceeds from the sale of books go to the Alpine Library for their programs and to purchase books.