ALFA Book Store News For The Week Of November 19 To November 25

Coming Events:

The ALFA Book Store will be closed Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25.

Half- Price Sale is scheduled for Saturday, November 26. Paperback books will be 50cents and Hardback books will be $1.

Books of Interest:

The holidays are fast approaching. If you are looking for new recipes or gift ideas, there are Holiday Recipe and Craft books displayed at the front of the store. “Christmas Cross Stitch”, Christmas Creations” and “Holiday Recipes” may help with new ideas.

The store has a large selection of new novels. There are two novels by James Paterson “Alert” and “Truth or Die”. If you read novels by Harlan Corban, two of his most recent novels “Fool Me Once” and “The Stranger” can be found at the front of the store in the new book area. Steve Berry’s book “The Patriot Three” can also be found among the recently published books.

Visit the ALFA Book Store Tuesday from 10am to 7:30 and Wednesday thru Saturday from 10am to 4:30pm. The store is located inside the library.