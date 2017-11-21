ALFA Book Store News For The Week Of November 21 Thru November 25

The ALFA Book Store and the Alpine Library will be closed for Thanksgiving November 23 and November 24.

The monthly Half Price Sale will be held on Saturday, November 25. Paperback books will be priced at 50cents and hardback books will be $1. This price does not include those books found on the new book shelves.

If you are interested in Science Fiction, there are two books by John Barnes you might check out. “The Last President” is a thriller about the collapse of the American political and social infrastructure and the last desperate attempt to re-civilize the world. “Directive 51” is a novel of undeclared war against the industrial world.

The holidays are coming and that means you may be looking for some new ideas for entertaining. Check the cookbook section. There are a number of books including “Eat Up, Slim Down” just what everyone needs during the holidays. Check out “Entertaining” by Martha Stewart or the Pillsbury “Baking” or “Deserts”.

You don’t need to wait until the Half Price Sales to find a good deal on reading materials. The Cozy Mysteries are $1 each. Romance novels are 5 for $1. Sci-Fi books are now 5 for $1. Don’t forget to check the cart at the front door. There are great bargains to be found there.

Visit the library Tuesday thru Saturday. Tuesday the hours are 10am to 7:30 pm and Wednesday thru Saturday from 10am to 4:30pm.