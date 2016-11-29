ALFA BOOK STORE NEWS FOR THE WEEK OF NOVEMBER 29 THRU DECEMBER 3

Members of ALFA mark your calendar for the next Members Only Half Price Sale. Hardback books are $1 and paperback books are only .50 cents. The sale will be December 9 and 10.

Our shelves are full. There is a great selection of fiction and nonfiction books, mysteries, romance, sci-fi and fantasy books. The youth section is also full offering something for readers from toddlers through high school.

There are still a number of Holiday books. If you are looking for new recipes or holiday craft ideas, you will find it at the ALFA book store.

In the front of the store, there is a large assortment of DVR’s and Audio Books. The DVR’s are both English and Spanish speaking. Among the Audio Books are several well-known and well-read authors. Michael Connelly’s “Scarecrow” and several of his other novels are available. Richard North Patterson’s “Dark Lady” and Tom Clancy’s “Sum of All Fears” and “Executive Order” are also available.

Visit the ALFA Book Store located inside the new library. Book Store hours are on Tuesday from 10a.m. to 7:30p.m. and Wednesday thru Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.