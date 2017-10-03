ALFA BOOK STORE NEWS FOR THE WEEK OF OCTOBER 3 THRU OCTOBER 7

Hardback novels are now only $1. There is a large selection of books that have been on the Best Seller lists.

The Members Only Half-Price Sale will be October 13 and 14. Time to get those books you have always wanted to read. The days are getting shorter and cooler. More time inside means more good reading time.

There are many books on the new book shelf. “Black Book” by James Patterson is one. In “Black Book” a horrifying murder leads investigators to an unexpected address-an exclusive brothel that caters to Chicago’s most powerful citizens. What matters most, other than the evidence is what’s missing: the madam’s black book.

With all the interest today in the CIA, readers might be interested in the book by George Tenet who was with the CIA for 14 years. The book is “At the Center of the Storm”. The title is intriguing.

In the young readers section, there is a shelf of Halloween books including “Lego City Halloween Rescue”, “Trick or Treat Faces”, and “What is Halloween?”

“Unbroken” by Laura Hillenbrand tells the story of survival, resilience and redemption in World War II. The book was on the Best Seller List for three years and was also a movie and can be found in the paperback novel area.

Visit the library Tuesday thru Saturday. Tuesday the hours are 10am to 7:30 pm and Wednesday thru Saturday from 10am to 4:30pm.