ALFA BOOK STORE NEWS FOR THE WEEK OF OCTOBER 8 THRU OCTOBER 15

Coming Events:

• October 10 thru October 15 ALFA membership drive

• October 14-October 15 Members Only Half Price Sale

• Romance Book Sale. During the month of October, buy 5 romance novels for $1.

• Pumpkin Succulent Sale. Pumpkins decorated with succulents are great for fall decorations. They will last from now through Thanksgiving. Three sizes are available and priced from $6 to $45.

Membership Drive

Join the Alpine Library Friends Association and become part of a winning team that works to raise funds to support the Alpine Library. Funds raised through membership and the sale of books in the book store go to purchase books, furnishings and to provide special programs in the library. Between 2003 and 2016 the ALFA team has raised $460,000 for the library. Our goal this year is to raise $20,000 through memberships and the sale of books in the book store.

A yearly membership is $15. As a member you can take advantage of the Members Only Half Price Sale the second week-end of the month. Those who are interested may wish to work in the book store or participate in the events sponsored by ALFA.

Join October 10 thru 15. Visit the Book Store in the library Tuesday from 10am to 7:30pm and Wednesday thru Saturday from 10am to 4:30 pm.