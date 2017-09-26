ALFA BOOK STORE NEWS FOR THE WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 26 THRU SEPTEMBER 30

Circle the dates September 29 and September 28. Those are the dates for the ALFA Half-Price Sale. Hardback books are priced at $1 and paperback books are only 50 cents. Stock up on your favorite mystery, fiction, biography, sci-fi, fantasy, cooking or craft books.

Danielle Steel books are just 10 cents each.

Romance books are 5 for $1.

The Great Book Series can be found on the tables at the front of the book store. This is a series of readings which includes interpretive reading, writing and discussion.

There is a large selection of DVD’s including some TV series.

One of the new additions is the “Merriam Webster’s Encyclopedia of Literature”. This is a comprehensive and authoritative guide to the world of literature which includes authors, writings, terms and topics from all eras and all parts of the world.

“The Cartel” by Don Winslow can be found on the new book shelf. It is a story of power, corruption revenge and justice spanning the past decade of the Mexican-American drug wars.

Visit the library Tuesday thru Saturday. Tuesday the hours are 10am to 7:30 pm and Wednesday thru Saturday from 10am to 4:30pm.