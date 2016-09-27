Alfa book store news for the week of september 27 thru october 1

Coming Events:

September 27, the ALFA Classic Film Series will begin at 5:00p.m.

In the month of October, all romance books will be 5 for $1.

October is Membership Month. ALFA would like to invite you to become a member and help our new library. Membership is $15 a year. ALFA helps purchase new books and magazines for the library and funds programs.

Books of Interest:

Let’s get cooking. Now available is an assortment of cook books including: “American Cooks”, Vegetarian Cooking”, “Wine Guide” and “Appetizers and Hors d’ Oeuvres”.

On the Romance shelf are a number of new books by Nora Roberts including the Garden Trilogy “Black Rose”, “Red Lily” and “Blue Dahlia” and the books from her Circle Trilogy.

A collection of Western books by authors William Johnstone and Ralph Compton have just arrived and are waiting on the shelf for Western fans.

Visit the Alpine Library and the ALFA Book Store. The store is open Tuesday from 10a.m. to 7:30p.m. Wednesday thru Saturday the Book Store is open 10a.m. to 4:30p.m.

Oktoberfest at St. Adelaide Parish

2016 Oktoberfest on Saturday, October 8, 2016 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 1347 Dewey Place, Campo CA,

Please join us for an outdoor Oktoberfest Celebration. There will be dining and dancing, Family Entertainment, Proceeds will also benefit St. Mary Magdalene Missin in Jacumba along with St. Adelaine Catholic Church. For more information please email: stadelaideinformation@gmail.com