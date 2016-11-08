ALFA BOOKSTORE NEWS FOR WEEK OF NOV. 8-12

Halloween Pumpkins are gone, but look forward to new pumpkin designs for Thanksgiving. These are donated to ALFA by a Master Gardener in Alpine. All sales go directly to supporting the Library.

JOIN THE TEAM. The new Membership Year has begun (Nov.1, 2016 -Oct.31, 2017) so it is time for you to renew or join ALFA.

Membership are only $15./yr. Your money helps pay for books,

magazines and programming for the Library. Stop in the Bookstore and a Volunteer will be happy to help you.

We have lots of great new books. We have a nearly full set of Sue Grafton’s Alphabet Mysteries; a large collection of Danielle Steel, several of which are in Large Print. Many more War books have arrived, including: Stanton’s “Horse Soldiers” the story of US troops in Afghanistan; Prange’s “At Dawn We Slept” - The Pearl Harbor attack; Ambrose’s history “D-Day”; Weintraub’s “The Last Great Victory”; Richard Rhodes classic”The Making of the Atomic Bomb”; and Saunder’s “The Woman Who Shot Mussolini”. We have a 2 vol. set of the History of the World, and many other “new” History volumes including two on Ann Frank.

HOLIDAY BOOKS are now being featured on the window table.

We have book donations coming in everyday, so you are bound to fine something of interest. Visit the Bookstore at the new Library Tues. 10: to 7:30; Wed.-Sat. 10: to 4:30.