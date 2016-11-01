ALFA Bookstore News For Week Of November 1-5

We have two gorgeous ITALIAN COOKBOOKS -written in Italian with some English sub-titles. Our “newer” bookshelf has many 2015-16 books including Louise Penny’s newest “A Great Reckoning” -a truly great read. I am a big fan! We also have Baldacci’s 2016 “The Last Mile.”

There are lots of new Children’s books including an 11 book series of Nancy Drew Mysteries; and 17 volumes of Laura Ingalls Wilders “Little House” series.

Tea With Friends? We have 16 “new to us” books on this topic. Other new donations include 3 Large Print James Patterson; Origami for Beginners including directions and paper supplies; and Ken Follett’s “Century Trilogy”.

Duplicate James Patterson Mysteries are selling for 10cents each this week.

Succulent decorated Pumpkins are still available at the store and in the Library. These should last easily, in your home, through Thanksgiving. Watch for Holiday cooking, decorating, gift and Children’s books featured in early November.

We are open, in our “new digs” at the Library, Tuesday 10: AM to 7:30 PM; and Wed. - Sat. 10: to 4:30. See you there!